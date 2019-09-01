SANFORD - Richard Thomas Hoskins, 82, of Sanford, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, with his wife by his side. He was born on April 11, 1937, in Pennsylvania.
Richard was the devoted husband of Joyce Hoskins; father of Andrew Hoskins and stepfather to Travis Penney and his wife Madeline, Coddy Penney and his partner Jennifer Nolan, Nyah Penney and her partner Joseph Nelson, and Kera Levasseur and her husband Tyson. He also leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Eva Hoskins.
Richard lived a simple quiet life. He loved music and played both the guitar and piano and singing made him "light up". He also liked to stay fit and enjoyed many years of exercising at the YMCA. Richard found pleasure in his daily routine of getting coffee and a donut at Dunkin Donuts, going for walks with his wife, and watching the sunset from the porch with her by his side.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St, Springvale, Maine 04083.
