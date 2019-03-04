CAPE ELIZABETH - Richard Shain Cohen, 91, of Cape Elizabeth died on Friday, March 1, 2019. Richard was born in Boston, Mass. to Dr. Morris Cohen and Ann Cohen.He served in the US Army near the end of World War II. He held BS and MA degrees, receiving his PhD in 18th century English literature from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He was Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of English at the University of Maine at Presque Isle where he also started and led the Honors Program. Richard will be remembered by all who worked with him as a gentle yet determined leader, his years at the University of Maine an era of progress. He helped prepare his institution and its students for the times with his introduction of computer technology into every aspect of the learning process. He will be remembered by students and faculty as a kind and dedicated educational innovator and a true friend to what is right and beneficial in modern higher education.He served as editor of the journal Husson Review and was Director and principal participant in a National Endowment for the Arts Grant for "Images of Aroostook" that was exhibited throughout the State of Maine. Richard wrote chapters for Aroostook: Land of Promise, academic reviews, a monograph on Samuel Richardson, and other articles. He retired in 1990 to write poetry and historical fiction. He also authored two works of nonfiction, Healing After Dark: Pioneering Compassionate Medicine at the Boston Evening Clinic and The Forgotten Longfellow: Man in the Shadows.Richard was preceded by three brothers, Manley, Alfred, and George. He is survived by his wife Arla, whom he married in 1959; his son, Dr. Mylan Cohen, and his daughter, Candace Cohen, all of Cape Elizabeth; his sister Selma Goldfarb of Florida, and six grandchildren.
In Richard's, memory, donations may be made to the: Mitchell Scholarship at the Mitchell Institute.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019