SACO - Richard S. Harris Jr., 83, of Portland/Saco, passed away peacefully at Seal Rock Healthcare on Friday, April 12, 2019. He had bravely lived with Dementia for several years.Dick was born in Lewiston, Maine, on July 20, 1935, to Richard and Mona Harris. He graduated from Edward Little High School and the University of Maine. He was a successful business owner, founding the still thriving Harris Evans Associates in 1964. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and belonged to the Kora Shrine.Dick enjoyed summers at Tripp Lake in Poland, Maine, and winters in Englewood, Fla. He was an avid sportsman and loved gardening and nature. His life was rich with music and literature. He was a true renaissance man.Dick enjoyed spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Robert Harris, and Robert's wife, Donna. He is survived by Peggyann, his wife of 55 years; his daughter, Julianne Harris; and his grandchildren, Brianne and Ryan Siepmann. He had two nephews, Robert and Brian Harris.Visiting hours are Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, at 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. There will be a Masonic ceremony at 6 p.m. The funeral will also be at Jones, Rich and Barnes on Friday April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a reception to follow. Interment will be later this spring at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Maine.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Seal Rock Healthcare for their attentiveness and loving care.You may offer your condolences or share memories online at www.jonesrichandbarnes.comIn lieu of flowers,please considera donation to either:North Deering Congregational Church1364 Washington Ave.Portland, ME 04104, orSeal Rock Healthcare Recreation program88 Harbor DriveSaco, ME 04072
