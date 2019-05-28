HARPSWELL - Richard "Tadpole" Paradis passed away peacefully in his sleep during the night of May 1, 2019, at his home. Some would say that's just about the only thing he ever did peacefully. He'd come to Harpswell from Lewiston as a teenager and worked in fishing, lobstering and as a builder for most of his adult life, impressing his unique character on all he met. Whether people knew him as Richard, "Dickie" or "Tadpole", they soon learned there were no shades of gray to his personality: he either liked people or he didn't and, fan of the oral tradition that he was, he was equally effusive about both the qualities or failings of those he knew. Maybe this was honed in the hockey rink in Lewiston, where he played goalie, or during the interminable political discussions he would hold just about anywhere two people or more could gather - it didn't matter - Paradis was consistently controversial. His modus vivendi ran the gamut from rough and tumble to artistic and erudite: He could talk shop with fishermen or hold court on politics and art in New York City; extol the virtues of a morning fishing from his skiff on Casco Bay or rail against the machine at the Ship to Shore store over his morning coffee. Those who sat and listened to him usually counted him as a friend and those who didn't - well they didn't count. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at the Dunlap property in Menikoe Haven in South Harpswell on June 2. As per his wishes there will be a pig roast accompanied with Champagne and a chance for anyone who knew him to offer an abusive comment about him, physically in absentia, yet present in everyone's hearts and minds as a man who lived the honest - if lonely life - of a caring curmudgeon. Suffering Jesus. Richard is survived by his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Levesque of Lewiston; his daughters, Julie Anne Paradis and Jennifer Cornish of Topsham.
