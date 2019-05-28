Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Tadpole" Paradis. View Sign Obituary

HARPSWELL - Richard "Tadpole" Paradis passed away peacefully in his sleep during the night of May 1, 2019, at his home. Some would say that's just about the only thing he ever did peacefully. He'd come to Harpswell from Lewiston as a teenager and worked in fishing, lobstering and as a builder for most of his adult life, impressing his unique character on all he met. Whether people knew him as Richard, "Dickie" or "Tadpole", they soon learned there were no shades of gray to his personality: he either liked people or he didn't and, fan of the oral tradition that he was, he was equally effusive about both the qualities or failings of those he knew. Maybe this was honed in the hockey rink in Lewiston, where he played goalie, or during the interminable political discussions he would hold just about anywhere two people or more could gather - it didn't matter - Paradis was consistently controversial. His modus vivendi ran the gamut from rough and tumble to artistic and erudite: He could talk shop with fishermen or hold court on politics and art in New York City; extol the virtues of a morning fishing from his skiff on Casco Bay or rail against the machine at the Ship to Shore store over his morning coffee. Those who sat and listened to him usually counted him as a friend and those who didn't - well they didn't count. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at the Dunlap property in Menikoe Haven in South Harpswell on June 2. As per his wishes there will be a pig roast accompanied with Champagne and a chance for anyone who knew him to offer an abusive comment about him, physically in absentia, yet present in everyone's hearts and minds as a man who lived the honest - if lonely life - of a caring curmudgeon. Suffering Jesus. Richard is survived by his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Levesque of Lewiston; his daughters, Julie Anne Paradis and Jennifer Cornish of Topsham.







HARPSWELL - Richard "Tadpole" Paradis passed away peacefully in his sleep during the night of May 1, 2019, at his home. Some would say that's just about the only thing he ever did peacefully. He'd come to Harpswell from Lewiston as a teenager and worked in fishing, lobstering and as a builder for most of his adult life, impressing his unique character on all he met. Whether people knew him as Richard, "Dickie" or "Tadpole", they soon learned there were no shades of gray to his personality: he either liked people or he didn't and, fan of the oral tradition that he was, he was equally effusive about both the qualities or failings of those he knew. Maybe this was honed in the hockey rink in Lewiston, where he played goalie, or during the interminable political discussions he would hold just about anywhere two people or more could gather - it didn't matter - Paradis was consistently controversial. His modus vivendi ran the gamut from rough and tumble to artistic and erudite: He could talk shop with fishermen or hold court on politics and art in New York City; extol the virtues of a morning fishing from his skiff on Casco Bay or rail against the machine at the Ship to Shore store over his morning coffee. Those who sat and listened to him usually counted him as a friend and those who didn't - well they didn't count. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at the Dunlap property in Menikoe Haven in South Harpswell on June 2. As per his wishes there will be a pig roast accompanied with Champagne and a chance for anyone who knew him to offer an abusive comment about him, physically in absentia, yet present in everyone's hearts and minds as a man who lived the honest - if lonely life - of a caring curmudgeon. Suffering Jesus. Richard is survived by his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Levesque of Lewiston; his daughters, Julie Anne Paradis and Jennifer Cornish of Topsham. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com