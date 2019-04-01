|
CARIBOU - Richard P. Raymond, died March 29, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home. He was born March 15, 1931, in his grandparents home on Lyndon Street, to the late Bill and Toni (Pelletier) Raymond. He was the first of six children. He earned a B.A. from Colby College. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1951-1955. Upon his return he earned his degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He served the communities of Washburn and Caribou for 37 years as a pharmacist at his family's businesses Raymond Pharmacy & Havey's Pharmacy. respectively. Dick loved the beauty and solitude of the Maine woods. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed hunting. After his retirement in 1996 he was active in the Fort Fairfield Rifle & Pistol Club until he became ill. He is survived by four children, Michelle Raymond of Caribou, Andrea Boutwell and her husband, Bill, of South Portland, Rich Raymond and his wife, Lynn Bilodeau, of Waterboro, and Danielle Raymond of Portland; a grandson, Wilson Boutwell; sisters, Laura Lee Burns of Petaluma, Calif., Cate and her husband, Dr. Al Lagguza, of Naples, Fla., and Fran Raymond of Albuquerque, N.M.; brothers-in-law, John Naughton of Quincy, Mass., and Bill Lyons of Hudson, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Eileen Weaver and her husband, Al, of Marlboro, Mass., and Ellen Naughton of Tewksbury, Mass. Richard was predeceased by Patricia (Naughton) Raymond, his wife of 38 years; brother, Bill Raymond, and a sister, Peggy (Raymond) McLeod.Friends may visit with the family, Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 12 p.m., noon, until 2 p.m., at the Mockler Funeral Home, 24 Reservoir St., Caribou. Interment will be in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Caribou. www.mocklerfuneralhome.comThose who wish to contribute in memory of Dick may do so through:The Maine PublicBroadcasting Networkmainepublic.orgor, The Arbor DayFoundation100 Arbor AvenueNebraska City, NE 68410
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. Raymond.
Mockler Funeral Home
24 Reservoir Street
Caribou, ME 04736
207 492-9385
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|