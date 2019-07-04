BATH - Richard P. Owen passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 30, 2019, following a long illness. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth T. Owen, as well as his sisters and their spouses, Ruth and Bill Bendlak, Margaret (Peggy) and Harry Lattrell, Maureen Owen and Michelle Parkinson, as well as his very special friend, Charity Locke, two aunts, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Maurice H. Owen and his sister, Barbara (Owen) (Thane) Sawyer. His paternal grandfather was Henry W. Owen, who wrote The History of Bath, and he was a descendant of the Mayflower of Constant Hopkins Snow through his mother's lineage. Richard grew up in Bath and Popham Beach, Maine. At his request, there will be no service. Richard loved animals, especially cats.Anyone wishing to honor his memory mightconsider donating to alocal animal shelter.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 4, 2019