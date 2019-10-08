Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Notre Dame Church 10 Payne St. Springvale , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SANFORD - Richard P. Normand "Geeboo", 68, of Sanford, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Eliot, after a long illness.



He was born on September 16, 1951, the son of Rosaire and Lillian (Perreault) Normand in Sanford where he grew up and attended Holy Family School and graduated from St. Ignatius High School.



After high school, Richard attended U.S. Marines boot camp, and then went on to serve in the National Guard for over 20 years.



He spent his career as a maintenance worker and was employed by the Sanford Armory and Baxter School for the Deaf and retired from there.



Recently he worked for the American Legion and was a member of the Amvets and the Lafayette Club.



He was predeceased by his parents.



Survivors include his children, Ryan Normand and his wife, Lisa, of Eliot, Randi Romano and her husband, Duane, of Sanford and Kim-Marie Normand of Sanford; four grandchildren, Kylie and Hannah Normand and Matthew and Madison Romano; his siblings, Robert Normand and his wife, Suschin, of California, Paul Normand and his wife, Linda, of Alfred, Alice Lambert and her husband, Tom, of Bangor, Annette Faroane and her husband, Joe, of Virginia, Philip Normand and his wife, Laurie, of Orono, Bob Guerin and his wife, Lucille, of Biddeford, Roger Guerin and Jackie Guerin both of Sanford and many nieces and nephews.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Notre Dame Church, 10 Payne St. Springvale. A reception will be held immediately after at the American Legion at 656 Main St., Springvale.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit



Those planning an expression of sympathy



are asked to consider



a donation to the:







1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300



Topsham, ME 04086







