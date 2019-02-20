Richard P. "Dick" Curtis

PORTLAND - Richard "Dick" P. Curtis, 69, died suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Dick was born on Aug. 10, 1949, in Concord, N.H., the son of the late Robert L. and Pauline (Sargent) Curtis. He was a graduate of Pembroke Academy and the Cornell University School of Architecture. His career included owning offices in Manchester N.H. and Portland.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A celebration of Dick's life will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. To view Dick's full obituary, to view his memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions made be made in Dick's honor to

Community Housing of Maine,

One City Center,

4th Floor,

Portland, ME 04101;

or to Housing Initiatives

of New England,

36 Union Wharf # 4,

Portland, ME 04101

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019
