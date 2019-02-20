Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard O. Kratzer. View Sign

GORHAM - Richard O. Kratzer, 83, passed away peacefully Feb. 16, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial House, Scarborough. He was born in Valley Falls, Kan. on April 13, 1935 to Oren De and Martha V. Kratzer. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all. He grew up in Salina, Kan. with brothers Barry, Bruce and Oren, Jr. III. He graduated from Salina High School.He completed his undergraduate degree at Fort Hays State College, Kansas. He earned his master's degree from Pittsburgh State University, Kansas. He taught high school for nine years and taught at Northwest Missouri State College for three years. In 1967 he moved his young family to New York to attend New York University while earning his doctorate in mathematics. After earning his PhD in two years, he accepted a teaching position at the University of Southern Maine and became a tenured math professor for 34 years. Throughout his life, Richard was dedicated to his passion, which was teaching. A creative individual, inspired by mathematics and the laws of nature, he designed ways to assist every student. He most enjoyed training elementary teachers and working with young students. In retirement he frequently discussed his love of teaching and his desire to return to the classroom.His other passion was his family and the multitude of grandchildren. He coached, watched, supported and was always on the sideline or in the audience of all his family's events. He had a deep love for his kitty, Tazzy, as well as his late, best friends, Ebony and Bubba! Known as Bompo to his grandkids, he will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity and how he always had Swedish Fish and York Peppermint Patties on hand for when they visited. He was always willing to help others in times of need.He is survived by his loving spouse of 61 years, Sandra. Sandra and Richard were inseparable and could always be found enjoying their favorite place, their cottage on Worthley Pond. They shared enjoyment in feeding and watching the birds in their yard, planting and growing flowers, listening to music, watching college sports and admiring Richard's re-discovery of drawing and painting. Sandra was by his side for the last several years taking care of him and was holding his hand when he passed.Richard is survived by his four children: Marty Berry and her husband, Danny Berry of Gorham, Kay Young and her husband, Chris Dring of Overland Park, Kan., David Kratzer and his wife, Pam of Gorham, and Doug Kratzer and his wife, Carrie-Ann of Marlborough, Mass.; his grandchildren: Kane Mason and partner, Sarah Hendricks of Sebago, Angela Mason-Bogue and her husband Michael of Concord, N.H., Cole Young of Aliso Viejo, Calif., Ethan Young of Minneapolis, Minn. and Peter Dring of Minneapolis, Minn., Cassie Kratzer of Portland, Mia, Ryan and Julia Kratzer of Gorham, Ella and Emily Kratzer of Marlborough, Mass., and Justin Berry of Saugus, Mass.; great-grandchildren include: Kayley, Kyle, Isabelle, and Isaiah Mason and Caroline and Crosby Bogue.The entire Kratzer family wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to Home Instead staff of Gorham, Earold Bennett and the staff at Gosnell Memorial House for their exception care.Visiting hours will be held Saturday February 23, from 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. with a service immediately following at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Richard's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to: . Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

