CAPE ELIZABETH - Richard N. Drake Jr., 74, of Cape Elizabeth, recently passed away.
He was born in Winterport, in November, 1944. He was a graduate of Maine Maritime Academy. He became a chief engineer and sailed on merchant ships throughout the world. He was a passionate collector and dealer in antique civil war memorabilia. He loved spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; Dick and Maddie Drake. He is survived by his three younger brothers; Dave and his wife, Debra, Doug, and Don and his wife, Peggy; as well as eight nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 31, 2019