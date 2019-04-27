SOUTH PORTLAND- With profound sadness we announce the passing of Richard (Dick) Mullen, Sr. on April 23, 2019.Richard was born in Portland on June 7, 1935, the son of C. Eugene Mullen and Mary Amelia (Richardson) Mullen. He married the love of his life, Faye, on July 23, 1958. That same year he joined the U.S. Army after being drafted and was stationed in Germany. After serving his time in the Army he returned to his employment with same company he was with when he was drafted. He stayed through the different owners and name changes, Chaplin, Classic, and Bill Dodge from whom he retired in 2012 as a service manager. His passion for cars and people truly showed with the 55 years in the business. At one point he was the only known certified Rolls Royce technician in the state of Maine. If any of his previous customers had a problem with their car, they would always contact him directly. Often times you would find him working on family and friends' cars in his own driveway. His honesty and knowledge made him the go to guy for many people over the years. Although he did not have many hobbies aside from cars, the one thing he truly appreciated was coin collecting. His passion was so strong it drew his grandson Park into it as well. They would spend many hours chatting and comparing coins from each other's collections. Richard was predeceased by his loving son Richard J Mullen, Jr. Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Faye (Myrick); his daughters Pamela Miller and her husband Glenn of South Portland, Christine Nickerson of South Portland and Gail Mullen-Atwood and partner Robert Whiting of Scarborough; brother-in-law Robert Myrick and wife Linda of New Hampshire. He is also survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his special dog Molly. We would like to invite you to join us to celebrate Dick's life at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage, South Portland on Monday April 29, from 11-1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019