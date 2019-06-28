Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard M. "Rick" Hall. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - On June 24, 2019 a wonderful man was lost….Richard "Rick" M. Hall was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend – a uniquely talented and generous person who lived life to the fullest!Rick was born in Portland on April 24, 1929, to parents Philip and Clara Hall. He attended local schools where he excelled both academically and athletically. Rick was offered a scholarship to Bowdoin College, but his passion was baseball. He had several major league try-outs and signed with the Boston Red Sox. After spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Louisville Colonels, he was assigned to the Milford Red Sox of the Class D Eastern Shore League as a pitcher. Along with great control of his fastballs and curveballs, hard work and his natural gift, he produced more wins of any Red Sox Minor League player at the time, and his hopes of moving through the organization were promising – however, the persistent bursitis in his shoulder had other plans for Rick. Bursitis may have ended his baseball career, but it was the start of a great career in the automobile business and his family. In 1949 he married Beverly Murch and had three children, Brenda, Becki and Greg.Rick's career for most of his life centered around the automobile business - from his first job as a salesman at an automobile company to chief financial officer of a trucking company to helping new or struggling businesses with their finances – Rick loved numbers and loved finding ways to make a company's bottom line the best it could be. He was also a talented artist who would generously paint a picture for a relative or friend and give it away – just to see the smile on their face.The death of Rick's beloved wife Beverly in 2006 was devastating but life had more to offer him. He attended his 60th high school reunion and became re-acquainted with an old neighbor, classmate, and skating friend from his grammar school days, JoAnne Vaughan Thomas who had been widowed for a few years. They discovered that they still had much in common, especially a love of sports and humor. A loving companionship developed between them and they were married in 2010. They had countless adventures - they drove to California twice to visit Jo's daughter and son, stopping along the way to explore the beauty of the Southwest and the majesty of the Rocky Mountains.Rick loved to play cards with his old friends at the Portland Country Club - a game that has been going on for over 25 years. He also enjoyed a poker group. Although it may seem incongruous, he belonged to a bible study group in Casco and was deeply interested in Biblical teachings.We will miss his beautiful smile, quick wit and words of wisdom - he was a unique as his paintings - there will never be another Richard Hall.Rick is survived by his wife, JoAnne; daughter Brenda and her partner Bob Moran, and son Greg, his stepchildren Susan McGinnis (Greig), sons Steven Thomas (Gwen) and Peter Thomas (Brenda). He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael Grenier (Tracy), Brandon, Jaide, Carter, Kaytrien and Nadia Hal; and great-grandchildren Jayden and Alex Grenier. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Anthony Peverada and his sister-in-law, Mary Sawyer. Rick was predeceased by his precious daughter Becki Hall Hodgkin; and his siblings Thurland, Pearl, Vivian, Phyllis and Barbara.The family would like to thank South Portland Nursing Home for their kindness and high level of care – Rick loved each and every one of his caregivers and always gave him one of his famous smiles.There will be a celebration of Rick's life at a later date .Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,



In lieu of flowers the family would suggest a contribution to the in his memory







SCARBOROUGH - On June 24, 2019 a wonderful man was lost….Richard "Rick" M. Hall was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend – a uniquely talented and generous person who lived life to the fullest!Rick was born in Portland on April 24, 1929, to parents Philip and Clara Hall. He attended local schools where he excelled both academically and athletically. Rick was offered a scholarship to Bowdoin College, but his passion was baseball. He had several major league try-outs and signed with the Boston Red Sox. After spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Louisville Colonels, he was assigned to the Milford Red Sox of the Class D Eastern Shore League as a pitcher. Along with great control of his fastballs and curveballs, hard work and his natural gift, he produced more wins of any Red Sox Minor League player at the time, and his hopes of moving through the organization were promising – however, the persistent bursitis in his shoulder had other plans for Rick. Bursitis may have ended his baseball career, but it was the start of a great career in the automobile business and his family. In 1949 he married Beverly Murch and had three children, Brenda, Becki and Greg.Rick's career for most of his life centered around the automobile business - from his first job as a salesman at an automobile company to chief financial officer of a trucking company to helping new or struggling businesses with their finances – Rick loved numbers and loved finding ways to make a company's bottom line the best it could be. He was also a talented artist who would generously paint a picture for a relative or friend and give it away – just to see the smile on their face.The death of Rick's beloved wife Beverly in 2006 was devastating but life had more to offer him. He attended his 60th high school reunion and became re-acquainted with an old neighbor, classmate, and skating friend from his grammar school days, JoAnne Vaughan Thomas who had been widowed for a few years. They discovered that they still had much in common, especially a love of sports and humor. A loving companionship developed between them and they were married in 2010. They had countless adventures - they drove to California twice to visit Jo's daughter and son, stopping along the way to explore the beauty of the Southwest and the majesty of the Rocky Mountains.Rick loved to play cards with his old friends at the Portland Country Club - a game that has been going on for over 25 years. He also enjoyed a poker group. Although it may seem incongruous, he belonged to a bible study group in Casco and was deeply interested in Biblical teachings.We will miss his beautiful smile, quick wit and words of wisdom - he was a unique as his paintings - there will never be another Richard Hall.Rick is survived by his wife, JoAnne; daughter Brenda and her partner Bob Moran, and son Greg, his stepchildren Susan McGinnis (Greig), sons Steven Thomas (Gwen) and Peter Thomas (Brenda). He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael Grenier (Tracy), Brandon, Jaide, Carter, Kaytrien and Nadia Hal; and great-grandchildren Jayden and Alex Grenier. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Anthony Peverada and his sister-in-law, Mary Sawyer. Rick was predeceased by his precious daughter Becki Hall Hodgkin; and his siblings Thurland, Pearl, Vivian, Phyllis and Barbara.The family would like to thank South Portland Nursing Home for their kindness and high level of care – Rick loved each and every one of his caregivers and always gave him one of his famous smiles.There will be a celebration of Rick's life at a later date .Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers the family would suggest a contribution to the in his memory Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 28, 2019

