WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Richard "Hoppy" Levi Conner, 84, husband of Shirley M. Conner, died Feb. 11, 2019, comfortably by his wife's side. He was born March 11, 1934, in Guilford, Maine, the son of Everett and Minnie (Buzzell) Conner, the third child of six. He grew up in Dover-Foxcroft and graduated from Foxcroft Academy in 1954, where he lettered in football. While attending high school, and continuing on through until his retirement in 2000, Hoppy provided for his family by making a living, driving truck.
Hoppy soon joined the Teamsters Union Local #340 where he became very involved in their monthly meetings and was a continuous advocate for his fellow drivers; eventually becoming Shop Steward. Over the years, he received numerous safety awards from all of his employers for many years of safe driving. During the 80s, Hoppy participated in several "truck rodeo's" held in Southern Maine, where he always placed in the top three in his division, and he even took first place in 1980. He and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, as well as Alaska, and Europe. Hoppy spent most of his life living in Central and Southern Maine, before retiring with his wife, to a gated community in Central Florida.
Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Merrill Conner of Winter Haven; two sons, Richard "Skip" C. Conner, wife, Karen of Oakland and Scott Conner, wife, Krisi, of Scarborough; two brothers, Omar Conner of Washington State, and Riley Conner of Michigan, one sister, Barbra Decker of Colorado; three grandsons, Nicholas Conner of Fairfield, Travis Conner and Cameron Conner both of South Portland; two granddaughters, Natasha Bickford and Nicole Conner both of Oakland; as well as several nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Barbra Jean Bessey, in 1982; his oldest sister, Beatrice Brashear and oldest brother John W. Conner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Winter Haven for their compassionate care and dedication to Hoppy's comfort. A private service will be held for family in the warmer months at the Conner plot in Dover-Foxcroft.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the following charities: Pine Tree Society of Maine, , Dementia Society of America
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019