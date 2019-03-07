Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Levi "Hoppy" Conner. View Sign

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Richard "Hoppy" Levi Conner, 84, husband of Shirley M. Conner, died Feb. 11, 2019, comfortably by his wife's side. He was born March 11, 1934, in Guilford, Maine, the son of Everett and Minnie (Buzzell) Conner, the third child of six. He grew up in Dover-Foxcroft and graduated from Foxcroft Academy in 1954, where he lettered in football. While attending high school, and continuing on through until his retirement in 2000, Hoppy provided for his family by making a living, driving truck.



Hoppy soon joined the Teamsters Union Local #340 where he became very involved in their monthly meetings and was a continuous advocate for his fellow drivers; eventually becoming Shop Steward. Over the years, he received numerous safety awards from all of his employers for many years of safe driving. During the 80s, Hoppy participated in several "truck rodeo's" held in Southern Maine, where he always placed in the top three in his division, and he even took first place in 1980. He and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, as well as Alaska, and Europe. Hoppy spent most of his life living in Central and Southern Maine, before retiring with his wife, to a gated community in Central Florida.



Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Merrill Conner of Winter Haven; two sons, Richard "Skip" C. Conner, wife, Karen of Oakland and Scott Conner, wife, Krisi, of Scarborough; two brothers, Omar Conner of Washington State, and Riley Conner of Michigan, one sister, Barbra Decker of Colorado; three grandsons, Nicholas Conner of Fairfield, Travis Conner and Cameron Conner both of South Portland; two granddaughters, Natasha Bickford and Nicole Conner both of Oakland; as well as several nieces, and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Barbra Jean Bessey, in 1982; his oldest sister, Beatrice Brashear and oldest brother John W. Conner.



The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Winter Haven for their compassionate care and dedication to Hoppy's comfort. A private service will be held for family in the warmer months at the Conner plot in Dover-Foxcroft.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the following charities: Pine Tree Society of Maine, , Dementia Society of America







WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Richard "Hoppy" Levi Conner, 84, husband of Shirley M. Conner, died Feb. 11, 2019, comfortably by his wife's side. He was born March 11, 1934, in Guilford, Maine, the son of Everett and Minnie (Buzzell) Conner, the third child of six. He grew up in Dover-Foxcroft and graduated from Foxcroft Academy in 1954, where he lettered in football. While attending high school, and continuing on through until his retirement in 2000, Hoppy provided for his family by making a living, driving truck.Hoppy soon joined the Teamsters Union Local #340 where he became very involved in their monthly meetings and was a continuous advocate for his fellow drivers; eventually becoming Shop Steward. Over the years, he received numerous safety awards from all of his employers for many years of safe driving. During the 80s, Hoppy participated in several "truck rodeo's" held in Southern Maine, where he always placed in the top three in his division, and he even took first place in 1980. He and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, as well as Alaska, and Europe. Hoppy spent most of his life living in Central and Southern Maine, before retiring with his wife, to a gated community in Central Florida.Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Merrill Conner of Winter Haven; two sons, Richard "Skip" C. Conner, wife, Karen of Oakland and Scott Conner, wife, Krisi, of Scarborough; two brothers, Omar Conner of Washington State, and Riley Conner of Michigan, one sister, Barbra Decker of Colorado; three grandsons, Nicholas Conner of Fairfield, Travis Conner and Cameron Conner both of South Portland; two granddaughters, Natasha Bickford and Nicole Conner both of Oakland; as well as several nieces, and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Barbra Jean Bessey, in 1982; his oldest sister, Beatrice Brashear and oldest brother John W. Conner.The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Winter Haven for their compassionate care and dedication to Hoppy's comfort. A private service will be held for family in the warmer months at the Conner plot in Dover-Foxcroft.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the following charities: Pine Tree Society of Maine, , Dementia Society of America Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.