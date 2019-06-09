SOUTH PORTLAND - Richard 'Bunny' LaRose, 97 of South Portland, passed away on May 19, 2019.
Bunny was born in Portland, the son of Frank J. LaRose and Margaret (Wiley) LaRose on Dec. 25, 1921.
Star baseball player on the Cheverus High School team, Bunny went on to play ' All Navy' baseball while serving in the U.S.Marine Corps. While serving in the Marine Corps during World War II, Bunny met the love of his life and fellow Marine, Alice Lonsky. They were later married in Little Falls N.J.
Bunny and Alice settled in South Portland and raised their four daughters. Bunny worked in the building construction business and built many fine homes throughout his career in Southern Maine.
An inspired artist, Bunny enjoyed painting land and seascapes, especially sailboats. He and Alice enjoyed sailing their own boat in Portland Harbor at one time.
Additionally, he was a passionate golfer, playing three times a week until age 90. He enjoyed walking the course and stayed physically fit. During his retirement years Bunny enjoyed meeting up with friends and fellow golfers for coffee each morning at the Maine Mall.
Bunny was predeceased by his parents; and five sisters, Margaret Fredricksen, Mary MacDonald, Alice Corliss, Dorothy Gill and Catherine Parkman and three brothers, Frank, William and Charlie LaRose.
Bunny is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Alice LaRose; and four daughters Fran Greslick (Frank), Kathleen Robinson (Thomas), Robyn LaRose and Connie LaRose; grandchildren Benjamin Greslick, Jessica Greslick Turk, Rebecca Greslick Vance and Kelly Robinson; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Mary, Xander and Mia Greslick, Lola and Dexter Vance and Cora and Margo Turk. Bunny is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service was held at Hobbs Funeral Home.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019