Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

PORTLAND - Richard Lane "Dick" Calder was born on Chebeague Island, Maine, on Nov. 30, 1933, and passed away May 6, 2019. He was 85 years old and the youngest of nine children. His last surviving sister, Genevieve Carter, will be 100 years old on May 31.







Dick lived happily all his life on Chebeague Island. He graduated from Chebeague Island High School in 1953, and married the love of his life, Dianne Webber, in 1955. Dick was drafted into the Army a few months later and spent the majority of his time stationed in Germany. His daughter was born while he was overseas and though Dick and Dianne wrote each other every day, you can imagine the joy when he returned home. They were able to settle down and raise all four of their children Leanne Milton, Thomas and Kevin.







Dick spent his teenage years working for several summer property owners taking care of their cottages and doing lawn care. Later he went on to start his own lawn care business, which he continued well into his 80s He loved cutting wood, riding his tractor, delivering bottled gas, snowplowing the island roads and helping anyone who asked. One of his favorite jobs was at the Chebeague Island Golf Club. He worked 30 years for the postal service delivering mail on the island and almost 40 years as caretaker of the Chebeague Island Cemetery Association.







Dick was always active in the community and served nearly 70 years on the Chebeague Fire Department and was Fire Chief for 13 years. He was proud of his affiliation with the Chebeague Transportation Company and helped to carry out plans to build the new boat the "Islander" in 1985. He was also a member of the Chebeague Methodist Church Trustees Board, a long time Boy Scout leader and many other committees on the island.







Some of Dick's favorite times with family and friends were sledding on the Hillcrest hill, camping trips, clamming, countless picnics, numerous trips through the White Mountains, drinking coffee on his front porch and yearly trips Downeast to pick blueberries, which always included stories of being chased out of commercial fields. Dick and Dianne always brought back enough blueberries to share!







Dick and his wife, Dianne, were inseparable, a true love story. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, each one held a special place in his heart.







His joking manner, wonderful stories and impish laugh is how we will remember him forever.







For the past three months, Dick and Dianne were living on Chebeague at the Island Commons where they received the very best of care and the family wishes to thank the entire staff for providing such peace and comfort.







Dick is survived by his wife, Dianne; his four children, Leanne Libby, Milton (and Alicia) Calder, Thomas Calder and Kevin Calder. His seven grandchildren Gail and Scott Libby, Tracy, Tim and Tiffany Calder, Julia Calder, Alexander ( and Jessica) Calder; and great-granddaughter Maya Hazel, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.







Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Chebeague Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.







If you wish to remember Dick in a meaningful way, donations may be made to







Stephen Ross







Scholarship Fund







c/o Maine Community Foundation







245 Main Street







Ellsworth, ME 04605







or, Island Commons







132 Littlefield Road







Chebeague Island, ME 04017







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 29, 2019

