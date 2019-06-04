LAS VEGAS - Richard L. Jackson, " Rick", aka "Moonie", 60, of Las Vegas, Nev., died on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. His brother, Joe, was by his side when he passed. Rick was born in Portland, Maine, on Feb. 26, 1959, to Max and Shirley Jackson. Rick was a 1977 graduate of Deering High School.
Rick was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Linda J. DiRenzo and his beloved canines: Maggie, Sophie, Daisy, Bella and his best boy, Buddy.
Rick is survived by his son, Michael DiRenzo and his wife, Jenn; his grandbabies, Ava Jean and Camden James, all of Las Vegas; his brother, Joseph and his wife, Linda, of Portland, Maine; his brother Stephen and his wife, Susan, of Gorham, Maine; nephew, James of Rutland, Vt.; niece, Melissa of Portland; and his large brotherhood from Deering Center where "Moonies" antics were legendary.
There will be no funeral service but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019