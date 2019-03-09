PORTLAND - Richard L. Currier, 83, of Freeport, Maine, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by close family.Richard was born June 12, 1935, in Durham, Maine, to Russell and Ida (Lane) Currier. He attended Durham schools. On Nov. 12, 1954, he married his former partner, Florence Blackstone, in Freeport. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on June 20, 1958. Richard was employed at Burnam and Morrill Baked Beans in Portland for many years, and retired in 1997. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and dancing the night away to country music.Richard is survived by his only daughter, Marie (Currier) Lausier and her husband, Conrad, of North Yarmouth, Maine; two sisters; one grandson; and one great-grandson.He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Ida; and his wife, Florence, in 1997. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Durham Eureka Community Center, 606 Hallowell Road, Durham, Maine, 04222. The burial will be in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn, Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019