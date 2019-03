Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Jervis. View Sign

FREEPORT - Richard Jervis, "Dik" as he was known, passed away peacefully in his home in Freeport, Maine, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.Dik was born Feb. 11, 1932, in Ambler, Pa., to Joseph and Helen Jervis. He grew up with his brother, Gordon, and his sister, June, and attended Ambler High School. Upon graduation, Dik became the first in his family to attend college. He received his bachelor's degree in 1954 from Penn State - and so began a lifelong love affair with Nittany Lions Football.Upon graduation, Dik enlisted in the army and was stationed in Korea for two years. When he was discharged he and a friend traveled the globe on their way home, visiting over 20 different countries. Dik loved to travel and often talked about that trip.When he returned home, Dik married his wife, Beverly (Lamberson). He took a job with the Travelers Insurance Company and the two soon settled in Devon, Pa., and had three daughters.Dik retired in 1987 after 27 years with the same company. In 2006, he and Beverly moved to Maine to live with their daughter April (Dieterle) and her husband, Jad. Dik and Bev enjoyed exploring the coastal towns, dining out and especially spending time with their three grandsons: Jake, Hayden and Luke. Dik developed a wonderful group of friends with whom he played golf weekly. They were a great source of fun and friendship. In the winter, Dik and Bev would head to Florida for a few months where they had another cohort of folks that they loved to spend time with.Dik is survived by his daughters, Dawn (Moore) and her husband, Greg, Robyn (Lonto) and her husband, Rob, and April (Dieterle) and her husband, Jad; and his six grandchildren: Jake, Hayden and Luke Dieterle – Ben Kaplan – Rachel and Ryan Lonto.The family would like to invite you to a time of visitation on March 7, from 4-4:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:30 p.m., and a time of fellowship at 5 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. You may offer your condolences and share your memories at







