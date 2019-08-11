TACOMA, Wash. - Early Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, Lt. Col. Richard James Wagner, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 85. Richard, known as "Dick" to his friends, was born on Sept. 12, 1933 in Long Beach, Calif., to Lt. Cmdr. Clifton James and Mollie Masters Wagner.
Dick grew up in the Pacific Northwest, Va., and Falmouth Foreside, Maine. After graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a degree in engineering he was commissioned in the U.S. Army. His 22 years of service included three assignments to West Germany and one to Thailand. Dick completed two tours to Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster. After retiring from the Army, Dick earned a degree in computer science at the University of Oregon. He went on to work as a software engineer for Floating Point Systems and Cray Research.
On March 26, 1955, Dick married Barbara Anne Wood whom he loved passionately for 64 years. Together they raised six children. While he loved model railroading, hiking, camping, painting, drawing, photography, genealogy, travel and history, his real passion was the unconditional love he had for his children and grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his son, Frederick.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; five children, Karen, Suzanne, Robert, Sheryl and Michael; and seven grandchildren, Andrew, Kathy, Benjamin, Amy, Alyssa, Richard and Caivs.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019