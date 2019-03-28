Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Theriault. View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Richard J. Theriault, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, with his family by his side.



Born in Waltham, Mass., on May 1, 1937, Dick was the son of the late Joseph and Grace (Maguire) Theriault. Growing up in Belmont, he graduated from Belmont High School in class of 1955. While in school, Dick met a young woman named Marcia McDonald. Little did either Dick or Marcia know, but being classmates would spark the beginning of a nearly 59-year marriage full of fun, laughter and love. Dick and Marcia were married in 1960 and shortly thereafter, began their family. Just as their young and exciting lives were starting, Dick was activated to active duty in the United States Air Force during the Berlin Crisis. He served our country for several years before being honorably discharged in 1962.



After a 22-year career with Polaroid, Dick had many other exciting opportunities in the tech world, that brought he and Marcia to Wisconsin, California, Oklahoma, and even abroad to Malaysia and the Philippines. They made many wonderful friends along the way, and when it came time for retirement, Marcia and Dick moved to Maine to be closer to family and their beloved lake house in Skowhegan, on Lake Wesserunsett.



Dick and Marcia created a very happy home full of love and support for their children and grandchildren. Simply put, Dick was all about his family. Whether he was playing his music, holding family meetings during dinner, playing bridge or any card game, cooking, or catching a Red Sox game, Dick made sure it was always centered around his family. He was a dad who always encouraged his children to do and be whatever they wanted in life. He was a Pops who took a genuine interest in each of his grandchildren, and was always there for advice. He was a husband who loved his wife unconditionally. While Dick will be deeply missed, his supportive and loving nature will continue on in the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren.



Dick was welcomed into Heaven by his Ma and Pa; parents, Grace and Joe; sister, Jean Miley; and daughter-in-law, Robin Theriault.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marcia Theriault of South Portland; children, Elaine Mahoney and husband, Jim, of Fairlee, Vt.; David Theriault and wife, Tracie, of Randolph, Mass.; Diane Dickinson and husband, Mark, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and Doug Theriault of South Portland. He was the beloved Pops to Matt, Joe, Brad, Sierra, and Jack.



Visiting hours celebrating Dick's remarkable life will be held on Sunday, March 31, from 1-3 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m., at Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Mass. To view Dick's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the tremendous amount of compassionate care they provided.



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to either:



Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074, or



South Portland Food Cupboard



130 Thadeus Street



South Portland, ME 04106







1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

