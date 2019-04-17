BRUNSWICK - The Rev. Cn. Dr. Richard H. Hall, returned to God on April 14, 2019, surrounded by the love of his immediate family: Ellen, his wife of 52 years, and their three adult children, Jim, Matt, and Sarah. Dick was a devoted son to Louise and Earl, brother to Dave and Doug, their wives Judy and Arlene, uncle to Julie, Maureen, Sue and Andrea, father-in-law to Sarah, Patrick and Sarah, and fun-loving Papa to Nate, Drew, Henry and Charlie.Dick was beloved as Episcopal priest of St. John's in Bangor, St. Philip's in Wiscasset, and more recently, active in his retirement at St. Paul's in Brunswick. Dick's second calling was a lifelong commitment to healing through a blend of Jungian and Pastoral Counseling. Other favorite hats Dick wore included fire fighter, town moderator, military policeman, pilot, musician, poet, teacher, birdwatcher, photographer, knitter, fisherman and avid golfer. He loved the lakes, rivers, and ocean shores of Maine, and above all, cherished nurturing the Holy Spirit in the presence of relationship with so many people, whose lives he touched in innumerable ways.A service in celebration of Dick's life will be held Saturday May 4, 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine, where he will be laid to rest in their Memorial Garden.Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers,donations in his honormay be sent to:St. Paul's Episcopal Church27 Pleasant St.Brunswick ME 04011St. Philip's Episcopal Church12 Hodge St.Wiscasset ME 04578CHANS Hospice60 Baribeau Dr.Brunswick ME 04011"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the House of the Lord forever." – Psalm 23:6
Daigle Funeral Home
819 High St
Bath, ME 04530
(207) 443-3061
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019