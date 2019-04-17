Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRUNSWICK - The Rev. Cn. Dr. Richard H. Hall, returned to God on April 14, 2019, surrounded by the love of his immediate family: Ellen, his wife of 52 years, and their three adult children, Jim, Matt, and Sarah. Dick was a devoted son to Louise and Earl, brother to Dave and Doug, their wives Judy and Arlene, uncle to Julie, Maureen, Sue and Andrea, father-in-law to Sarah, Patrick and Sarah, and fun-loving Papa to Nate, Drew, Henry and Charlie.Dick was beloved as Episcopal priest of St. John's in Bangor, St. Philip's in Wiscasset, and more recently, active in his retirement at St. Paul's in Brunswick. Dick's second calling was a lifelong commitment to healing through a blend of Jungian and Pastoral Counseling. Other favorite hats Dick wore included fire fighter, town moderator, military policeman, pilot, musician, poet, teacher, birdwatcher, photographer, knitter, fisherman and avid golfer. He loved the lakes, rivers, and ocean shores of Maine, and above all, cherished nurturing the Holy Spirit in the presence of relationship with so many people, whose lives he touched in innumerable ways.A service in celebration of Dick's life will be held Saturday May 4, 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine, where he will be laid to rest in their Memorial Garden.Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at







BRUNSWICK - The Rev. Cn. Dr. Richard H. Hall, returned to God on April 14, 2019, surrounded by the love of his immediate family: Ellen, his wife of 52 years, and their three adult children, Jim, Matt, and Sarah. Dick was a devoted son to Louise and Earl, brother to Dave and Doug, their wives Judy and Arlene, uncle to Julie, Maureen, Sue and Andrea, father-in-law to Sarah, Patrick and Sarah, and fun-loving Papa to Nate, Drew, Henry and Charlie.Dick was beloved as Episcopal priest of St. John's in Bangor, St. Philip's in Wiscasset, and more recently, active in his retirement at St. Paul's in Brunswick. Dick's second calling was a lifelong commitment to healing through a blend of Jungian and Pastoral Counseling. Other favorite hats Dick wore included fire fighter, town moderator, military policeman, pilot, musician, poet, teacher, birdwatcher, photographer, knitter, fisherman and avid golfer. He loved the lakes, rivers, and ocean shores of Maine, and above all, cherished nurturing the Holy Spirit in the presence of relationship with so many people, whose lives he touched in innumerable ways.A service in celebration of Dick's life will be held Saturday May 4, 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine, where he will be laid to rest in their Memorial Garden.Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com .In lieu of flowers,donations in his honormay be sent to:St. Paul's Episcopal Church27 Pleasant St.Brunswick ME 04011St. Philip's Episcopal Church12 Hodge St.Wiscasset ME 04578CHANS Hospice60 Baribeau Dr.Brunswick ME 04011"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the House of the Lord forever." – Psalm 23:6 Funeral Home Daigle Funeral Home

819 High St

Bath , ME 04530

(207) 443-3061 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com