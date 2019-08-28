SOUTH PORTLAND - Richard "Dick" Giroux Sr., 81, passed away in Portland on Aug. 25, 2019. The son of Raymond and Audrey (Driscoll) Giroux, he was born in Portland on Feb. 12, 1938.
He grew up in Portland and attended Portland High School. He became a state champion diver for his high school's swim team. He worked as an electrician at Maine Medical Center. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Portland, and enjoyed golfing, and watching old movies and sports on television. He also enjoyed "hand made brownies from the box with directions stating 50 strokes by hand" no spoon, and to clean the pan use elbow grease.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ann (Morin) Giroux of South Portland; his daughters, Viann (Giroux) Nappi and her husband, Anthony of Portland, and Doreen Giroux of California, his sons, Richie Giroux, and his wife, Jocelyn of Buxton, Mark Giroux and his wife, Laura of Windham, and Scott Giroux and his wife, Jeannie of South Portland, his stepdaughters, Terri Kennedy and her husband, Clayton of Buxton, and Karen Curatola and her husband, Gregory of Buxton; his brother, Don Giroux and his wife, Candy of South Portland; many grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, August 30, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A private interment will take place at a later date in the South Buxton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dick's memory to the
charitable work of the Portland Eagles Club
Attn Jim Hanlon
184 Saint John St.
Portland, ME 04102
