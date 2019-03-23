Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Richard Earl Scott, 58, of Scarborough, died in Scarborough, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by family following a five-year battle with cancer.







Richard was born in Portland, Maine on Dec. 25, 1960, the son of Philip and Myrna (Russell) Scott. He graduated from Portland High School, class of 1979, and married Trudy Parmenter on Oct. 4, 1980. He worked as a consultant in Aerospace Technology.







He was predeceased by his father, Philip Scott.







Survivors include his mother, Myrna Scott of Scarborough; wife, Trudy Scott of Scarborough; daughter, Erika and her husband, Dennis Nystrom, of Gurnee, Ill.; son, Justin and his wife, Alexandra Scott, of Topsham, Maine; grandchildren, Lucas Nystrom, Micah Nystrom and Kathryn Scott; brothers, Steven Scott, Thomas Scott and Russell Scott; sister, Vicki Worcester; and many loving nieces and nephews.







Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, Maine. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date.







Online condolences may be expressed at







In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to:







American Cancer







Society of Maine







1 Bowdoin Mill







Island, #300







Topsham, ME 04086







