PORTLAND - In the embrace of his family, after a courageous battle with cancer, Richard E. Carter Jr., 60, passed away Thursday, April 11, at Maine Medical Center.



"Rico" (after former Red Sox shortstop Rico Petrocelli) was the beloved husband of Betsy Rolfe Carter. They shared 34 years of marriage together.



Born in Portland, Richard was the son of Richard E. and Rose (Valente) Carter. He grew up on Montrose Avenue, graduated from Deering High School in 1978, and earned his bachelor's degree at the University of South Florida in 1982; a master's degree in business administration in 1989; and a PhD in applied management and decision sciences from Walden University in 2012.



After a business career that included employment at Key Bank and Hannaford, Richard found his true calling later in life - teaching. As a professor at Andover College, Kaplan University, and Purdue Global, he was loved by his students and colleagues.



Richard was a fine athlete. He played linebacker and captained the Deering High football team. He enjoyed road running, including the Beach to Beacon 10K, and doing long, meditative summer runs around and around Back Cove. These runs were his training for the Maine Marathon, which he completed several times.



Richard loved the ocean, and exploring the Maine outdoors by hiking. Year after year, Scarborough Beach was a favorite destination for him and Betsy.



Few people knew about his artistic talent. Everyone knew Rico's good nature and sometimes mischievous sense of humor. After a road race, he would lament that "they time me on a calendar." Lifelong friends such as Charlie Oransky could spend hours laughing with him.



Richard was a communicant of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He always said that family, faith and friends were the most important things. He loved watching Patriots games and going to IHOP with his father. Richard was the most devoted of fathers to his children, Jamie and Tony. During their childhood, he spent hours playing with them in the yard, taking them to the beach, and on outdoor adventures to places like Mackworth Island. As they grew older, both turned to him for advice and wisdom, often dispensed in a way only Richard could put it. From him, both learned to appreciate peace and quiet and sitting in the sun. He taught his children the value of hard work, the importance of a fulfilling vocation, and of giving back and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.



Loved by all, and with an ability to make everyone he talked to feel like the most important person in the world, Richard was the rare person everyone was always glad to see.



Richard was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his wife; and his mother; his children, Jamie Carter Logan (Bill Logan) and Tony Carter (Melissa Wagner); newborn grandson, William Richard Logan; sisters, Kim Provencher (Peter Provencher) Diane Silverman (Steve Silverman) and Carolee Carter, brother, David Carter (Laura); and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 22, from 4-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Richard's honor may be made to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at



Maine Medical Center,



22 Bramhall St.,



Portland, ME 04102.







