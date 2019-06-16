SCARBOROUGH - Richard Conover Henriques passed away on the evening of June 7, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
"Dick", as he was affectionately known, was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Princeton, N.J., to Mary Bowman Conover and Herbert deLeon Henriques. He attended St. Paul's School and was part of the graduating class of 1949 from Yale University. Four years later, in the summer of 1953, Dick married Cynthia Bradley Murray. The Gulf Oil Corporation sent Dick to Tokyo in 1967. He and his family lived in Asia for six years, moving from Tokyo to Hong Kong and Singapore. In 1974, they moved to Cumberland Foreside and made Maine their home. After retiring from Gulf, Dick worked for the Maine National Bank, then the Episcopal Diocese of Maine.
He was passionate about sailing, woodworking and spending time in the vegetable garden. His five grandchildren believe he built the best skate house this side of the Canadian border. Many fond memories were forged huddled around that wood stove on their farm in Yarmouth, while pond hockey games were won and lost outside.
Dick had a quiet impact on the community around him. He was a master of handwritten notes and letters, often including sailing sketches with his closing remarks. His thoughtful, calm presence connected him with people of all ages.
Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cynthia; by his children, Mary, Richard and his wife, Sally, Michael and his wife, Betsy, and Thomas; and his five grandchildren, Alice, John, Caroline, William and Olivia; as well as four great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 11 a.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Yarmouth, Maine.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in memory
of Dick to:
Maine Seacoast Mission
127 West Street
Bar Harbor, ME 04609
would be appreciated.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019