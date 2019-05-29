MECHANIC FALLS - Richard C. Hodge, 56, of Mechanic Falls, left us too soon on May 20, 2019. Richard loved hunting and fishing and was a very talented man. He will be missed by everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and was loved by all. His grandson, Bryce, was his world.
Richard is survived by his mother, Donna Hodge, Kenneth Sylvester Jr.; brother, Bruce Hodge and Rose Lyons; sister, Laurie Hodge and Joshua Bryant; son, Zachariah Wilkinson; son, Richard Hodge; grandson, Bryce Hodge and Sandy, Kate, Christopher Watkins, Savanna Rioux, David Anderson; many aunts and uncles and cousins. There are no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 29, 2019