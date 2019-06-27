Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Arthur Warn Jr.. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Richard Arthur Warn Jr., 67, of Portland, Maine, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, following a yearlong battle with cancer. Rick will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Rick was born on April 14, 1952, in Quincy, Mass., the son of Richard Arthur Sr. and Charlotte Warn, the second of four children. Rick was raised on the South Shore in Massachusetts and attended Silver Lake Regional High School, Kingston, Mass. He was a 1974 graduate of Colby College, Waterville, Maine.



Rick founded and operated a computer software development company, CStars of Maine (formerly Atlantic Retail Systems), which provides a point-of-sale system (Diamond Scan) to the convenience, fuel, grocery, deli and liquor industries. Rick's daughter, Julia Warn, who has worked for the company since 2009, is leading the company going forward.



At various times during his life, Rick was an avid skier and boater, and was rarely without a book. Rick was a passionate "softball" parent, and he spent countless hours attending his daughters', Julia and Lesley, high school and college games and supporting their training programs.



Rick is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Knight Warn; his children, Julia Knight Warn and Lesley Elizabeth Warn, both of Casco, Maine; three sisters, Virginia Jensen of Scituate, Mass., Janice Shaughnessy of Mt. Vernon, N.H., and Carol Pouliot of Newburyport, Mass. Rick is also survived by his dog, Bailey, a 14-year-old female Golden Retriever, who was always by his side.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., on July 9, 2019, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a reception will follow. Please visit



Donations in his memory may be made to



1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300



Topsham, ME 04086







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 27, 2019

