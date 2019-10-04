Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen "Dick" Pulsifer. View Sign Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 View Map Obituary

BATH - Richard Allen "Dick" Pulsifer, 86, of Brunswick, died Oct. 1, 2019 at HillHouse Assisted Living in Bath. Dick was born in Brunswick on Jan. 27, 1933, to Paul and Lenora (Gatchell) Pulsifer. Growing up, he attended Brunswick schools and numerous schools throughout the state. He worked at his family sawmill business and Mariner's Lumber as a sawyer for many years and as an occasional (his words!) "coat check girl" at the Stowe House. Dick later worked for the Brunswick School Lunch Program, managing food inventory and delivering lunches to all Brunswick schools and the senior citizen center. He married his first and only love, Joyce Coombs, on St. Patrick's Day in 1951. They celebrated 49 years of marriage until Joyce's passing in 2000.Dick held onto his dry wit and humorous attitude until the very end. He was the quintessential handyman and general miracle worker around the house. He enjoyed driving the backroads of Maine in his RV with Joyce, helping to make her life as happy as it could be during her final years. In his downtime, he made his famous tin men, hundreds of them, out of used tin cans and other metal objects destined for the landfill. And over the last year, some of Dick's happiest days were spent with friends and staff at HillHouse Assisted Living.Dick is survived by his children, Stephen Pulsifer and his wife Angi, of Pembroke and Crawfordville, Fla., Sheila Lennon and her husband Dan of Richmond, and Lisa Pulsifer of Brunswick; his grandchildren, Erich Golden of Westbrook, Aaron Pulsifer of Portland, Ore, Seth Pulsifer of Jensen Beach, Fla., and Jane (Pulsifer) Perez and her husband Jason of Crawfordville, Fla.; his great-grandchildren, Tia Golden and Jace Perez; and his brother Ronald Pulsifer of Bowdoinham. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., in Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit







