CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Richard Alan Stanley completed his journey on this earthly plane early Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cardiomyopathy and Becker muscular dystrophy. He was born in Laconia, N.H., on July 29, 1962, to Richard and Anna A. Stanley. Two years later he was joined by a sister, Denise E. Stanley. During the course of his journey he lived in many places including Chicago, Ill., Wichita, Kan., Oklahoma City, O.K., and Anchorage, Alaska.In 1986, Rick graduated with honors from Truman College in Chicago, Ill. with an associate in applied science degree in data processing. Later that year he moved to Portland, Maine. In 1988, he began a 30-plus year career as a data base manager with Public Cable/Time Warner. In 2018 when Charter/Spectrum took over he was promoted to billing analyst and transferred to Charlotte, N.C., where he resided at the time of his death. He was a brilliant problem solver. Spectrum will have very big shoes to fill. Rick had many passions. He had a vast knowledge of all things craft beer. He loved food and was always trying new cuisine. He was a weather geek, loved aviation and could beat almost anyone at trivia. His ability to pull random facts out of thin air was astounding. He was an above average bowler and loved to ski. Rick loved baseball and followed both the Red Sox and the Cubs. He was especially thrilled when the Cubs won the World Series ending 108 years of drought. He had a passion for music especially female singer/songwriters: Nanci Griffith and Allison Kraus among others. He had a subtle, quick wit, loved a good pun and had a great ability to make anyone laugh. Rick also possessed a gift for photography and had photos published in the company calendar. He was always behind the camera at special events.Rick is survived by his father of Goffstown, N.H., his mother of Westbrook; his sister of Portland; an uncle and cousins of New Hampshire, Connecticut and Virginia, and an extended family of Order Kids and remarkable friends. Rick never met a stranger, and would talk at length to anyone about any random subject with great intelligence and humor. He will be missed by many. His family would like to thank Sheila Johnson for her support during his final days. We would have been lost without her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Portland. Donations to in his name would be appropriate. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

