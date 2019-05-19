FALMOUTH - Richard Abbott Benning McKenzie, 95, passed away peacefully April 3, 2019 after a short illness. Born February 8, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Albert Byron "Mac" McKenzie and Bernice Benning McKenzie, they moved to Alexandria, Pennsylvania in the 1930s due to the Dust Bowl.
After graduating from Alexandria High School in 1941, Richard enlisted and served in World War II in the 9th Weather Squadron Army Air Force in British Guiana and the Caribbean. After the war, he graduated from Franklin Marshall College and University of Pennsylvania with degrees in sociology. He worked for the Pennsylvania Medical Society and the Maine Medical Program. He met his wife of 58 years, Evalyn Coombs, a Navy veteran of the W.A.V.E.S., while working in Harrisburg, Pa., in the 1950s. They moved to her home state of Maine in 1971.
Richard loved reading and history and was pleased to produce a work of historical fiction "The Journals of Ambrose Abbot" in 2015.
Richard was predeceased by his wife, Evalyn Coombs McKenzie in 2012, his brother, John McKenzie of Lancaster, Pa., and his daughter, Curtise McKenzie of California. He is survived by his daughter, Meredith McKenzie, and grandsons, McKenzie Samuel Alcus, Zachary Katahdin Alcus and Noah Theodore Alcus of California.
The family thanks the loving care of his home hospice team from Hospice of Southern Maine and the kindness of Gosnell House. A special thanks to his neighbors and friends who have been of great support to him over the years.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Riverview Cemetery, 27 Elm St., Topsham, Maine, on May 24, at 11 a.m. To view Richards guestbook or offer condolences and share memories with the family, please visit www.athutchins.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019