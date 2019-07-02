PORTLAND – Richard A. Jensen, 89, passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 29, 2019. "Dick" as he preferred to be called, was born in Portland on Sept. 13, 1929. The son of Trygve and Olga (Baade) Jensen. He grew up in East Deering and graduated from Portland High School in 1948.
He met the love of his life, Beverly Marie SeeHusen, in 1949. They were engaged Dec. 24, 1952. Dick served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1953 stationed at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod, Mass., and Wheelus Air Force Base in Tripoli, North Africa.
Dick and Bev were married July 1, 1953. He worked as a commercial fisherman, followed by The American Can Company and retired in 1992 from the Portland Post Office.
He was a member of The First Lutheran Church, The Southern Maine Beagle Club, Forest City Rod and Gun Club, American Legion Post #197 and Portland Elks Club #188.
While the family was growing up, they enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, running beagles together and the Beagle Club and snowshoeing.
Dick was a New York Yankee baseball fan and a New York Giant football fan. He enjoyed family cookouts, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, walking on Old Orchard Beach with his wife, daughters, and special dog, Java. He also enjoyed Tuesday night cribbage games that "my partner Megabucs and I were the champs of".
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Kriss T. Jensen, Karol E. Call and her husband, Phil, and Katie L. Jensen; his grandchildren, Matt (Alexis), Mikayla (Brayton), Katelyn (Sam), Meghan, Marissa (Brad), and Kari (Larry); as well as great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Jackson.
At the family's request, services will remain private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 2, 2019