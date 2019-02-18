Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WESTBROOK - Rene M. Larrivee, 88, of Plymouth Road in Westbrook, died Feb. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Rene was born on May 31, 1930 and raised in Westbrook, a son of Leo and Aurora Larrivee.



He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1951 and was drafted into the Korean War in 1952, stationed in Germany.



He worked for S.D. Warren for 38 years. He belonged to the American Legion Post 62, and St. Hyacinth Holy Name Society.



Pepere or "GP" to many, had a wonderful sense of humor. He was always willing to give a hand to any of his children or grandchildren in life experiences, home building, painting, or just an ear to listen. He loved woodworking and sharing his creations with all his family. Many summers were spent with family at a camp at Harmon's Beach on Sebago Lake. He loved to swim!



He was always at the "beck and call" of the love of his life, Barbara, "Come on Rene, hurry up Rene!"



Rene was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Larrivee; his brothers, Gene and Arthur Larrivee, and his sisters, Edna and Lil.



He is survived by his children, Richard Larrivee and his wife, Kathy of Durham, Ray Larrivee and his wife, Kathy of Windham, David Larrivee of Westbrook, and daughter, Theresa Estabrook and her husband, Mike of Lyman; a brother, Gerry Larrivee of Westbrook; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Rene's family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for all their support and compassion as well as the caregivers from In-Home Senior Services of Gorham.



A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Interment will be at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook in the spring.



To express condolences or participate in Rene's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rene's name may be made to



Hospice of Southern Maine,



180 US Route One,



Scarborough, ME 04074







