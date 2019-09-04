SANFORD - Rene D. Therrien, 88, of Sanford, died at his home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.Rene was born on Sept. 13, 1930, to Joseph and Exalia Therrien in Sanford where he grew up and attended the local Catholic schools. Following school he enlisted in the United States Navy. After returning to Sanford he went to work for Yoland's Furniture where he was employed for many years. In 1970, he took a custodian position at the Sanford Regional Vocational Technical School where he stayed until his retirement in 1995. In 1965 he married Frances Mathews and together they shared 54 years of marriage.Rene was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and taking many trips up to Moosehead Lake over the years. He was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish. He also liked tinkering on things in his barn, taking walks around his property and in the woods and sitting out front of his barn enjoying the outdoors. Rene will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.Surviving are his wife, Frances Therrien of Sanford; two sons, Mark Therrien and his wife Diane of Sanford and Roger "Dennis" Therrien of Sanford; four grandchildren, Tyler Therrien of Colorado, Tiffany Gagnon and her husband Chris of Sanford, Jennifer Therrien of Alfred and Jeremy Therrien of Wells and five great-grandchildren, Brady, Kate and McKenna Gagnon of Sanford and Michael and Gavin Pelletier of Alfred. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, September 6, at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, located at 29 Winter Street in Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m., on Saturday, September 7, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution toWentworth Homecare and Hospice9 Andrews RoadSomersworth, N.H. 03878
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019