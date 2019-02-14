PORTLAND - Ren Qi Chen, 61, of Portland, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019. Born in China, he was a son of Zhen Xin Chen and Rui Jin Wu. Ren came to the United States in 1990. He worked in several restaurants in New York. He moved to Maine in 1990 and several years later, purchased the Super Great Wall Buffett.He was predeceased by his parents and his business partner, "Shirley" Siow Wooi Chang in 2018.Ren is survived by his wife; three sons, a daughter; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by relatives in China.Visiting hours will be held at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, on Saturday February 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery.To view Ren's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019