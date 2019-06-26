Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trinity Lutheran Church 612 Main St Westbrook, ME 04092 Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Lutheran Church 612 Main Street Westbrook , ME View Map Obituary

GORHAM - Reginald "Reggie" Bates Christensen, 86, died peacefully on Sunday June 23, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with his family at his side holding his hands. He was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Westbrook, Maine, son of Harold and Glenna (Keller) Christensen.



Reggie grew up in Westbrook, Maine, and was a 1951 graduate of Westbrook High School. He attended the University of Maine and the University of Hartford, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. Reggie enjoyed a 35-year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford, Conn., retiring in 1991. Reggie had a passion for the outdoors and with his father, Harold, family and friends, built a camp on Mooselookmeguntic Lake in the Rangeley Lakes Region of Maine. There he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and summer vacations with his family for over 30 years. Reggie also had a love for dogs, especially his Labrador Retrievers, Brandy and Casey.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marlene (Siivonen) Christensen; children, Gail McGrath and her husband Tom of Columbia, Conn., Scott Christensen of Manchester, Conn., and Lisa Christensen and her partner Janet Sisson of Middletown, Conn.; grandchildren, Christopher McGrath and Erin McGrath; sister, Cleo Sherman and her husband Bill; brother-in-law, John Siivonen and his wife Gail; nieces, Kristin Kent and her husband Randon, Laurin Rowand and her husband Chad, and Joyce Perrey her husband Tom and their daughter Hilary; nephew, Jeffrey Lowell his wife Kim and their son, Mike. Reggie is survived by his special cousins in Canada, Bob Christensen and Marlene Gibbs, along with extended family members and many friends.



Reggie's family would like to thank the staff of Seaside Skilled Rehabilitation Center and the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and compassion.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main Street, Westbrook, Maine. A private burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham. To express condolences or to participate in Reggie's online tribute please visit



Those wishing to remember Reggie may make donations in his name at







GORHAM - Reginald "Reggie" Bates Christensen, 86, died peacefully on Sunday June 23, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with his family at his side holding his hands. He was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Westbrook, Maine, son of Harold and Glenna (Keller) Christensen.Reggie grew up in Westbrook, Maine, and was a 1951 graduate of Westbrook High School. He attended the University of Maine and the University of Hartford, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. Reggie enjoyed a 35-year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford, Conn., retiring in 1991. Reggie had a passion for the outdoors and with his father, Harold, family and friends, built a camp on Mooselookmeguntic Lake in the Rangeley Lakes Region of Maine. There he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and summer vacations with his family for over 30 years. Reggie also had a love for dogs, especially his Labrador Retrievers, Brandy and Casey.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marlene (Siivonen) Christensen; children, Gail McGrath and her husband Tom of Columbia, Conn., Scott Christensen of Manchester, Conn., and Lisa Christensen and her partner Janet Sisson of Middletown, Conn.; grandchildren, Christopher McGrath and Erin McGrath; sister, Cleo Sherman and her husband Bill; brother-in-law, John Siivonen and his wife Gail; nieces, Kristin Kent and her husband Randon, Laurin Rowand and her husband Chad, and Joyce Perrey her husband Tom and their daughter Hilary; nephew, Jeffrey Lowell his wife Kim and their son, Mike. Reggie is survived by his special cousins in Canada, Bob Christensen and Marlene Gibbs, along with extended family members and many friends.Reggie's family would like to thank the staff of Seaside Skilled Rehabilitation Center and the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and compassion.A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main Street, Westbrook, Maine. A private burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham. To express condolences or to participate in Reggie's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Those wishing to remember Reggie may make donations in his name at mainelabrescue.com or [email protected] Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com