SOUTH PORTLAND - Rebecca S. Sloan, 33, of Kincaid Street, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, due to complications from a lengthy illness.
Rebecca was born on Feb. 27, 1985 in Portland, the daughter of Michael J. and Brenda S. (Burns) Sloan. She attended South Portland High School and Southern Maine Community College where she was enrolled in the Cardiovascular Tech Program. Throughout school, Rebecca was in the Gifted and Talented Program and excelled in advanced mathematics.
She was a lifelong communicant of Holy Cross Church in South Portland.
Rebecca worked as waitress in various restaurants in the Portland area. She loved being in the hospitality business and excelled in banquet and special events venues. Her love of working with people and her eye for detail made her the perfect fit for this type of work. In her spare time, Rebecca had a passion for reading and could often be found at "Wonderful Willard" beach, sitting in the sun, reading a book. She was an excellent writer and kept a personal journal for years, writing every day. She was an avid New England sports fan, especially the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Her greatest love was the time spent surrounded by friends and family especially her two nieces, whom she would often play dress up with, putting on make-up, and doing crafts. Delaney and Neave were very special to Rebecca and they will miss her greatly. Rebecca will long be remembered as a charming, witty, intelligent, determined and giving young woman who loved to dress up with a good pair of high heels.
Rebecca was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Delia Sloan.
She is survived by her parents, Michael and Brenda Sloan of South Portland; a sister, Katelyn and her husband, Keith Parsons of South Portland, a brother, Kevin Sloan of South Portland; maternal grandparents, Dianne and Kevin Burns of South Portland; nieces, Delaney and Neave Parsons; great-aunt, K.P. Foley of South Portland; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visiting hours celebrating Rebecca's life will be held on Tuesday, February 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Rebecca's memorial page, or to share an online condolence please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those who wish may make contributions in Rebecca's memory to:
South Portland Fire & Rescue Department,
684 Broadway,
South Portland, ME 04106
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 18, 2019