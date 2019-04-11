Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Raymond Kent Long of South Portland, passed away peacefully, on April 5, 2019, with his family around him. Born in NYC in 1946, the son of Raymond and Luz (Más) Long, he moved to Maine after graduating from the High School of Performing Arts.



Warm and animated, Raymond had a grateful spirit, finding contentment each day. He delighted in nature, and climbing mountains. Exploring a new trail thrilled him, and he loved a beautiful view.



Raymond was well-read (worked for a book wholesale company and former library volunteer) and knowledgeable about history, geography, sports and current events. Enthusiastic about classical music, and a piano player when young, he was a former classical radio announcer, wrote program notes for the Portland Symphony for a time, and music articles. Engaging and friendly, he enjoyed talking to people, and performing in community theater and portrayals of FDR. He loved movies, and passionately rooted for his New England sports teams.



Most of all, he valued spending time with loved ones. Nothing made him happier than watching a game and talking with beloved grandson, Alden Dobosz, of whom he was so proud; spending time with cherished daughter, Rani Long; or a drive with dearest friend, Patricia Peters. "Papa" is deeply loved and missed. Also important in his life were cousins, Desander Más, Christine Soper, and extended family; Steve Fox, and valued lifetime of friends.



He voiced appreciation of the beauty of God's creations, and was always sympathetic to the little creatures. A family memorial celebrating his life will be held later this spring.



Contributions can be made in Raymond's memory to:



The Animal Refuge League



PO Box 336



Westbrook, ME 04098







