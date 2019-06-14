SACO - Raymond Joseph Hamlin Sr., 75, son of the late Edmund Hamlin and Regina Powers Hamlin, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough after a brief illness. Ray was born on March 20, 1944 in Portland.As a child, he attended St. Patrick's School and enjoyed playing neighborhood baseball in Libbytown with his brothers and community. He was a 1963 graduate of Portland High School, where he played baseball, football, and ran indoor track. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and was stationed in Munich, Germany. When he returned home, he earned an Associate's Degree from Westbrook College in business management.He was subsequently employed by Shaws, L.L. Bean, and finally S.D. Warren Paper Company. After 22 years working on a rotating shift in the winder room, Ray retired from S.D. Warren in 2004.During his retirement, Ray enjoyed movies, going for walks at the beach, and spending time with his family. Ray loved the game of baseball. Although he was a long-time Yankees fan, he was known to root for the Red Sox from time to time. He was also an avid Patriots football fan. He played softball and participated in bowling leagues for the S.D. Warren Steward team and the B&M Team. He had a wonderful sense of humor, laughed easily, and never failed to find amusement in everyday living. He spent the last few years of his life at The Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough where he was known for looking out for other people. Ray is survived by his children, Anne-Marie Hamlin of Saco, Raymond. J. Hamlin Jr. of South Portland, and Michael T. Hamlin, of Austin, Texas; his six grandchildren; his brothers, Richard Hamlin of Wilmington, N.C. and Peter Hamlin of Cape Elizabeth, his sister, Lorraine Brinkert of North Yarmouth. In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his brother, Edmund Hamlin. Visiting hours celebrating Ray's life will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, June 17, 2019, followed by an 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. To view Ray's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make donations in Ray's honor to:The Maine Veteran's Home 290 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 14, 2019