BIDDEFORD - Raymond G. Vachon, 88, of Biddeford passed on Friday March 29, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice Care in Scarborough, after a period of declining health. He was born and raised in Biddeford, the son of Alphonse and Demerise Grenier Vachon. The youngest of nine children, he was predeceased by his siblings, Alphonse, Joseph, Henry, Lucien, Donat, Emile, Gerard, and Adrienne. Ray was a 1948 graduate of St. Louis High School in Biddeford. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Marines Corps in Korea. Upon returning to Biddeford, he began his career Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a machinist retiring after 45 years.He was a devoted family man and community volunteer. As a member of St Louis Alumni Association, Ray was active in organizing youth programs as a little league and senior league coach and umpire. He could often be found on Friday nights preparing the outdoor rink at the field for weekend skating. In recent years, Ray and his wife, Claudette, would volunteer at the Westbrook Skating Rink. He could be found calling Bingo on Monday nights at the Alumni Association which raised funds for local youth groups. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Claudette (Roy) Vachon; daughter, Kathy Beaudoin and husband, Steve; son, Marc Vachon and wife, Diane; and son, Guy Vachon and partner in life, Mary Merkel; several grandchildren, Andrew (wife, Samantha), Michelle, Jaclyn, Ryan, Lauren, Carolyn, Chelcey, Nathan; and great-grandchild, Emmett.Ray was predeceased by his son, David Vachon, and his siblings mentioned above.Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 271 Main St., Saco, Maine. Interment will immediately follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.Donations in Ray's memory can be made to the:American HeartAssociation51 US Rte.1 #MScarborough, Maine 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019
