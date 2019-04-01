Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond G. Vachon. View Sign

BIDDEFORD - Raymond G. Vachon, 88, of Biddeford passed on Friday March 29, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice Care in Scarborough, after a period of declining health. He was born and raised in Biddeford, the son of Alphonse and Demerise Grenier Vachon. The youngest of nine children, he was predeceased by his siblings, Alphonse, Joseph, Henry, Lucien, Donat, Emile, Gerard, and Adrienne. Ray was a 1948 graduate of St. Louis High School in Biddeford. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Marines Corps in Korea. Upon returning to Biddeford, he began his career Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a machinist retiring after 45 years.He was a devoted family man and community volunteer. As a member of St Louis Alumni Association, Ray was active in organizing youth programs as a little league and senior league coach and umpire. He could often be found on Friday nights preparing the outdoor rink at the field for weekend skating. In recent years, Ray and his wife, Claudette, would volunteer at the Westbrook Skating Rink. He could be found calling Bingo on Monday nights at the Alumni Association which raised funds for local youth groups. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Claudette (Roy) Vachon; daughter, Kathy Beaudoin and husband, Steve; son, Marc Vachon and wife, Diane; and son, Guy Vachon and partner in life, Mary Merkel; several grandchildren, Andrew (wife, Samantha), Michelle, Jaclyn, Ryan, Lauren, Carolyn, Chelcey, Nathan; and great-grandchild, Emmett.Ray was predeceased by his son, David Vachon, and his siblings mentioned above.Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 271 Main St., Saco, Maine. Interment will immediately follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine. Online condolences can be given to the family at







BIDDEFORD - Raymond G. Vachon, 88, of Biddeford passed on Friday March 29, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice Care in Scarborough, after a period of declining health. He was born and raised in Biddeford, the son of Alphonse and Demerise Grenier Vachon. The youngest of nine children, he was predeceased by his siblings, Alphonse, Joseph, Henry, Lucien, Donat, Emile, Gerard, and Adrienne. Ray was a 1948 graduate of St. Louis High School in Biddeford. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Marines Corps in Korea. Upon returning to Biddeford, he began his career Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a machinist retiring after 45 years.He was a devoted family man and community volunteer. As a member of St Louis Alumni Association, Ray was active in organizing youth programs as a little league and senior league coach and umpire. He could often be found on Friday nights preparing the outdoor rink at the field for weekend skating. In recent years, Ray and his wife, Claudette, would volunteer at the Westbrook Skating Rink. He could be found calling Bingo on Monday nights at the Alumni Association which raised funds for local youth groups. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Claudette (Roy) Vachon; daughter, Kathy Beaudoin and husband, Steve; son, Marc Vachon and wife, Diane; and son, Guy Vachon and partner in life, Mary Merkel; several grandchildren, Andrew (wife, Samantha), Michelle, Jaclyn, Ryan, Lauren, Carolyn, Chelcey, Nathan; and great-grandchild, Emmett.Ray was predeceased by his son, David Vachon, and his siblings mentioned above.Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 271 Main St., Saco, Maine. Interment will immediately follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com .Donations in Ray's memory can be made to the:American HeartAssociation51 US Rte.1 #MScarborough, Maine 04074 Funeral Home Cote Funeral Home

87 James St

Saco , ME 04072

(207) 284-4464 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com