|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond A. Quattrucci.
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Peter's Catholic Church
PORTLAND - Raymond A. Quattrucci, 88, of Portland, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Portland, he was a son of Gaetano and Asunta Paolino Quattrucci, first generation Italian immigrants.
Ray started his career in the food business at the family's Balboa Café on India Street. In the early 1950s, after serving four years in the U.S. Navy, Ray accepted a position with John Martin's 20th Century Supermarket on Congress Street where he rose to operations manager as the supermarket grew into a chain of nine stores known as Martin's Foods. When John Martin sold the company to Hannaford Brothers in the mid-70s, Ray opened his own store, 'Quattrucci's Hilltop Superette', which he operated for the next dozen years. While working on Munjoy Hill, Ray gave back to the community and was active in it, hosting Christmas parties for the neighborhood kids and dinners for area elderly at the Cummings Center.
After selling Quattrucci's in the '80s, Ray officially retired but stayed active indulging his love of gardening, buying and selling real estate, working part-time at Paul's Foods with his friend, Paul Trusiani, and in later years, Micucci Grocery. He was well known for his hand-drawn signs that decorated the windows of both stores and especially for his generosity and great sense of humor that stayed with him until the end.
Ray was predeceased by two brothers, Michael and Francis Quattrucci; and two sisters, Lucia Albano and Jeanette Galli.
Ray is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marie Monte Quattrucci; his children, Steven Quattrucci, Mary Ann Jimino and her husband, Michael, and Ernest J. Quattrucci; by his brothers, John Quattrucci, and wife, Ethel, Bernard Quattrucci and his wife, Marie, Guy Quattrucci and his wife Patricia, his sister, Marie, and her husband Peter "Scotty" Napolitano. He is also survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Meredith Monte; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 4-7 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland, on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m.
To share memories and condolences with the family go to www.athutchins.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in memory of Raymond Quattrucci.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|