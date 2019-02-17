PORTLAND - Ray L. Hefflefinger, 92, passed away peacefully due to complications of Parkinson's Disease on Feb. 12, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Md. in 1926 and joined the Army Air Corps in 1943. After the war he travelled the country on his motorcycle before settling in Portland to raise a family.He met his wife Ruth on a ski train to Canada and spent years enjoying skiing with his family at Mt. Abrams.He is known for establishing the Thrifty Rent a Car operation in Portland and he always enjoyed being an entrepreneur and creating a great workplace for his employees. He was also a decade's long member of the Kiwanis Club in Portland.An avid runner he was very involved with the Maine Track Club. If he was doing his favorite thing, it was enjoying nature in northern Maine teaching his sons the art of fly fishing.Ray is survived by his wife Ruth Hefflefinger of Westbrook; three sons, David Hefflefinger of Hercules, Calif. and his wife Zin Mar Kyi, Bob Hefflefinger of Niantic, Conn. and his wife Candace Hefflefinger, Carl Hefflefinger of Amherst, N.H. and his wife Robin Hefflefinger; six grandsons, Drew Hefflefinger of Manchester, N.H., Chase Hefflefinger of Amherst, N.H., Ian Hefflefinger of Salt Lake City, Utah, Matt Hefflefinger of Waterford, Conn., Tim Hefflefinger of Boston, Mass., Erik Maxim Hefflefinger of Bend, Ore., and one grandaughter, Heidi Hefflefinger of Hercules, Calif.; and one great-granddaughter, Lucy Hefflefinger of Waterford, Conn.A double celebration of life for Ray Hefflefinger and Mary Bosse will be held at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Gray on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.To view Ray's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers,donations for Parkinson's research can be made to:Michael J. Fox Foundationfor Parkinson's Researchwww.michaeljfox.org
