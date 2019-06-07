Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Merrill. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

PORTLAND - Randy Merrill, 29, from Portland, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1989, at the Mercy Hospital in Portland, the son of Frank R. Merrill and Barbara (Stearns) Merrill.



Randy graduated from Deering High School, Portland. He enjoyed spending time at Hills Beach in Biddeford, fishing and camping with his grandparents at Thomas Pond in Casco, spending time in the Vermont Mountains boating and fishing with his grandfather and Aunt Randall while visiting their friend, Harry and going to Six Flags New England with friends. He also enjoyed winkling and selling the periwinkles to local restaurants. Randy was an avid Patriots and WWE Wrestling fan.



Randy was very loved by his family and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



He was predeceased by his grandparents, Randall and Barbara Stearns.



Randy is survived by his parents, Frank R. Merrill and Barbara (Stearns) Merrill; his brother, Frank Merrill Jr.; his four children, Hayden Ray Lyons, Destinee Ann Merrill, Isaiah Randall Merrill and Jayda Lee Merrill; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Randy loved his children dearly. He was so proud of them and they brought so much joy to his life.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p,m, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Brooklawn Memorial Park 2002 Congress St, Portland.



