BUXTON - Randy J. Nugent passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 25, 2019. He was 68 years old. Randy was born in Gorham to James and Marjorie Nugent.Randy was a volunteer firefighter along with his father Jim who retired as an assistant Chief. Randy joined the Gorham Police Department in 1971 where he worked as a patrolman. In 1987 Randy started a new position at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department where he retired from law enforcement in 1996.Following his law enforcement career Randy worked with best friend Harland Bean at Dorler Communications, and later at Maine Radio.Randy is survived by his parents; his sister, Anita; his five children, Jim, Beth, Heather, Monica and Brian; and six grandchildren.Funeral to be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd, Windham, with a gathering following at White Rock Grange. To express condolences or participate in Randy's online tribute, please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 28, 2019