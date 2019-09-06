Ralph W. "Diddy" Merrill (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "As a former tenpin bowler the Southern Maine USBC..."
    - Bradford Crothers
  • "Hi Mark, sorry for you and your family on your Dads..."
    - Brian Cousins
  • "Thank you for your service."
  • "My condolences to the family, Mark and Robin. I enjoyed..."
    - Steve Morin
  • "ralf will be missed he coached me in little league what..."
    - robert gieringer
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
American Legion Hall
Dunn Street
Obituary
NAPLES, Fla. - Ralph W. "Diddy" Merrill, 84, of Naples, Fla., passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife Winnifred of Naples, Fla.; son Mark of Naples, Fla., daughter and son-in-law Robyn and Mike Pinette of Naples, Fla.; grandsons Sean Pinette of Portland and Brandon Pinette of San Francisco, Calif. Ralph was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many.Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at the American Legion Hall on Dunn Street from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
