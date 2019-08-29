NAPLES, Fla. - Ralph W. "Diddy" Merrill, 84, of Naples, Fla., passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019 following a brief illness.Ralph was born in Westbrook on July 12, 1935, the son of George A. and Louise (Wade) Merrill. He attended Westbrook schools and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1953. Shortly after graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1957. On May 16, 1959 he married Winnifred (Belanger) Merrill and they recently celebrated 60 wonderful years together.Ralph's two passions were his family and sports. He loved hunting with his dad and friends. Then came the sporting events for his friends and even spent many years as a goal judge for the Maine Mariners. He was an extremely talented bowler but his real passion was golfing. He loved the game, his many friends who joined him in Maine and in Florida, or wherever he traveled, and he truly excelled at it.He and Winnie traveled to many places before retiring to Florida in 2001. Ralph's family meant everything to him. He spent many hours attending his grandson's swim meets, soccer games, and running meets. As a matter of fact, he was Brandon's daycare three afternoons a week while Brandon was in Kindergarten and to this day we still don't know who was taking care of who!! He thought the world of them and the feeling was mutual!Ralph worked for S.D. Warren, now Sappi, for 40 years before retiring in 1997. He was a 40-year member of the American Legion Post #62. He was very outspoken at the mill, so he will definitely be remembered by his co-workers.Ralph is predeceased by his father George, mother Louise and younger sister Lilian Ricker. He is survived by his wife Winnifred of Naples, Fla.; son Mark of Naples, Fla., daughter and son-in-law Robyn and Mike Pinette of Naples, Fla.; grandsons Sean Pinette of Portland and Brandon Pinette of San Francisco, Calif. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and numerous friends.Ralph was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many.Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at the American Legion Hall on Dunn Street from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019