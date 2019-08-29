PORTLAND - Ralph Morrison Zieff, 79, passed away after a long-term illness in Portland on August 27, 2019.
Born in Cambridge, Mass., son of the late Henry and Anne Zieff, Ralph graduated with honors from Cambridge Latin High School and Harvard University. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of North Carolina in 1971.
Ralph moved to Maine with his family where he served for eight years as Maine Medical Center's Director of Community Mental Health before working in his own clinical psychology private practice until his retirement in 2013. In his spare time, Ralph created a variety of programs designed to help those in need in the greater Portland community.
Ralph was very proud to be an active member of the Maine and National Democratic parties and was an ardent supporter of liberal social causes. He was passionate about music and theater, and was a supporter of the arts in Southern Maine. During retirement, he was able to accomplish his life-long dream of becoming an author of multiple books.
Ralph is survived by son Eric and wife Julie, son Jonathon and wife Rebecca and daughter Julie and husband Ara; as well as grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Maya, Ben, Jared, Justin and Ethan. Ralph is also survived by his brother Gerry and sister in-law Leslie; and several dear nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family would like to thank the residents of the Betsy Ross House for being Ralph's late-in-life friends.
Funeral services will be private. The family will accept visitors on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 5-8 p.m. Please contact Advantage Funeral Services in Portland for additional information.
Contributions in honor of Ralph can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019