KENNEBUNKPORT - Ralph Friedrich Clement, 87, passed from this life on Feb. 25, 2019, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., on June 8, 1931, the only child of Gustav and Hildegard Clement who immigrated to the U.S. in the 1920s.After high school in New York he attended The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation and continued his service in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from which he retired as a major. While his sales work had him traveling throughout the Eastern U.S., and especially New England, he lived in Connecticut until his retirement in 1998 when he moved to Kennebunkport, Maine. He continued to pursue his love of travel both in the U.S. and internationally. He was a remarkable man who never shied away from a challenge and learned to overcome every adversity he faced, usually with a smile and always with a positive attitude. He was a true inspiration to all who were lucky enough to be a part of his life. He was famous for his quick wit which stayed with him until the very end. He loved the outdoors and was very active, whether bicycle racing, hiking the White Mountains or sailing in the Atlantic. He would often be seen running all over town, literally, as he trained for various marathons and half marathons over the years, as well as the New Haven Connecticut 20K Road Race which he ran every Labor Day with his sons until he was 72!He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 33 years, Cynthia; his children, Kirsten (husband, Robert), Meghan (husband, Raymond), Ralph Jr. (wife, Carol), Gregg (wife, Veronica), Cheryl, Dieter and Andy (wife, Agata); as well as his seven grandchildren, Keri-anne, Sebastian, Kyle (wife, Rachel), Cameron (wife, Sophie), Emily, Angelika and Kacper; and his two great-grandchildren, Sierra and Kaylah.The family is grateful for all the love and support of friends and family during Ralph's final months and especially for the wonderful care provided by his many aides and nurses from Comfort Keepers and Hospice of Southern Maine.Friends may visit from 2-3 p.m., on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine, where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Donald Hammond officiating. Interment in Arundel Cemetery will be at a later date.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ralph's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine.In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the Parkinson's Foundation200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800Miami, FL 33131Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route One,Scarborough, ME 04074or the charityof your choice.
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
