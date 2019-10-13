OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Ralph E. Lizotte, 82, of Atlantic Avenue passed away at his home on Oct. 9, 2019. He was born in Gardiner on Nov. 4, 1936, the son of John and Gretchen Fletcher Lizotte. He graduated from Gardiner High School then went on to serve in the Air Force.
After his service, Ralph worked for the Waterville Morning Sentinel as a graphic artist. He also worked for J.S. McCarthy Printers. Ralph was a very talented Artist.
He loved golfing, reading, listening to music, dancing and carpentry. He also liked to cheer on his favorite sports teams: The Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Claudette Robitaille Lizotte; his son David Lizotte of Old Orchard Beach and his daughter Danielle Lizotte Froio and her husband Jim of Norton, Mass.; and his beloved grandchildren James and Dominic Froio, Olivia Siracco, Alexis Lizottte and Maxxwell Lizotte.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019