SOUTH BURLINGTON - Rachel Madeleine Poirier Beauregard, 87, left us to be rejoined with her husband Marcel on Feb. 13, 2019. Rachel was born Dec 4, 1931 in Biddeford, the daughter of Ernest Poirier and Juliette B. Dubreuil.



She attended school in Biddeford. She married her true love Marcel Beauregard on April 6, 1953, and that same year they moved to Burlington Vt., where Marcel started work for TA Haigh Lumber Co. and became one of four owners shortly after. She was one of the founding members of the Crescent Beach Association, long time parishioner of t St. Marks Church and a member of the



Rachel was a very loving and caring mother to her children. As her sons and daughters were going up, she was very active in the Boy and Girl scouts. She loved gardening and was a member of the Burlington Garden Club. Rachel was instrumental in the research and preservation of the Ethan Allen Homestead. Rachel enjoyed doing genealogy, reading and spending time with her cats that she loved so dearly.



One of her greatest pleasures was spending summers with Marcel at their condo in Old Orchard.



Rachel was predeceased by her husband Marcel in 2013; a son Roger Beauregard in 1976; and granddaughter Michaela Beauregard in 2016. Rachel leaves three sons and their wives, Guy and Barbara Beauregard of Alburgh, Vt., Paul and Sharon Beauregard of S. Burlington, Vt., and Robert Beauregard of Biddeford, two daughters Carmen White of Underhill, Vt. and Marie Beauregard of Burlington, Vt.; three granddaughters, Melissa



The family would like to thank the home care providers and the staff of the Arbors in Shelburne, Vt. for all their dedication and loving care they gave to Rachel.



There are no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Church, 1251 North Ave., Burlington. Burial will be Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery (Good Shepherd Cemetery), West St., Biddeford.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, Vt. To place on-line condolences please visit www.read







