MURRELS INLET, S.C. – Rachel I. (Forgue) Szklany, 62, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Murrells Inlet, S.C., at Grand Strand Hospital. Rachel was born in New Bedford, Mass. to the late Joseph R. Arthur and Laurette (Brousseau) Forgue. She was a graduate of New Bedford High School and attended Bridgewater State College and married her high school sweetheart, Stephen Szklany.Throughout the years Rachel held numerous jobs which included teaching swimming and gymnastics, as a sales representative at Frito Lay, and her longtime position in food service at Windham High School in Windham, Maine prior to her recent retirement.Having lived in so many places over the past 40 years, Rachel developed a love for traveling. She became an avid camper who loved taking road trips with friends and family. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach and bargain-hunting.Rachel is survived by her husband Steve of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; her two sons, Greg and his wife Kathryn of Liverpool, N.Y., and Adam and his fiancé Breeana Radke of Nottingham, Md.; her five siblings, Robert Forgue and his wife Dianne of North Dartmouth, Pauline Bispo and her husband Joe of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Susan Forgue Weiner and her husband Stanley of New Bedford, Elaine LaBelle and her husband Richard of Acushnet, and Christine Kelley and her husband Steven of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; two grandchildren, Clara and Cole Szklany of Liverpool, N.Y.; her sister-in-law Sandra Frias and her husband Steven of North Dartmouth, and her brother-in-law Antonio Szklany of New Bedford; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at The Seamen's Bethel, 15 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA 02740. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Cancer Research Institute at







MURRELS INLET, S.C. – Rachel I. (Forgue) Szklany, 62, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Murrells Inlet, S.C., at Grand Strand Hospital. Rachel was born in New Bedford, Mass. to the late Joseph R. Arthur and Laurette (Brousseau) Forgue. She was a graduate of New Bedford High School and attended Bridgewater State College and married her high school sweetheart, Stephen Szklany.Throughout the years Rachel held numerous jobs which included teaching swimming and gymnastics, as a sales representative at Frito Lay, and her longtime position in food service at Windham High School in Windham, Maine prior to her recent retirement.Having lived in so many places over the past 40 years, Rachel developed a love for traveling. She became an avid camper who loved taking road trips with friends and family. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach and bargain-hunting.Rachel is survived by her husband Steve of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; her two sons, Greg and his wife Kathryn of Liverpool, N.Y., and Adam and his fiancé Breeana Radke of Nottingham, Md.; her five siblings, Robert Forgue and his wife Dianne of North Dartmouth, Pauline Bispo and her husband Joe of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Susan Forgue Weiner and her husband Stanley of New Bedford, Elaine LaBelle and her husband Richard of Acushnet, and Christine Kelley and her husband Steven of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; two grandchildren, Clara and Cole Szklany of Liverpool, N.Y.; her sister-in-law Sandra Frias and her husband Steven of North Dartmouth, and her brother-in-law Antonio Szklany of New Bedford; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at The Seamen's Bethel, 15 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA 02740. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019

